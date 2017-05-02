Why I am relocating my ministry to Israel – TB Joshua reveals (photos) – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Why I am relocating my ministry to Israel – TB Joshua reveals (photos)
NAIJ.COM
Controversial Nigerian man of God, Prophet TB Joshua has taken everyone by surprise as he openly declared his intentions to move his ministry to Israel. NAIJ.com gathered that TB Joshua made this revelation on Sunday, April 30, in church. He added that …
TB Joshua Speaks: “Why I Am Rushing To Leave Nigeria”
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!