Why I am supporting Makarfi faction of PDP – Wike

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has explained why he is supporting the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Wike said only the Makarfi faction can rescue Nigeria from its current situation. The Governor spoke after the premiere of the Stage Adaptation of Elechi Amadi’s ‘Concubine’ by Imo Edward, […]

Why I am supporting Makarfi faction of PDP – Wike

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

