Why I banned my mother from watching my fights–Joshua
The name of Anthony Joshua’s mother is Yeta Odusanya. Her name does not ring a bell but now you know. Courtesy, her son, Joshua’s boxing prowess as the new world heavy weight champion.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!