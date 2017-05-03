Pages Navigation Menu

Why I decamped to APC- Ex-Gov. Chime

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Politics

A former governor of Enugu State, Mr Sullivan Chime, says his decision to join the APC is to provide direction for upcoming politicians in Enugu State. Chime made the announcement on Wednesday in Enugu while briefing newsmen on his plan to formally register as a member of the APC. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Chime had on March 16 this year, announced that he had dumped the PDP on whose platform he served as governor for eight years.

