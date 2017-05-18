Pages Navigation Menu

Why I have no regrets supporting Wike to become Rivers governor – Goodluck Jonathan

Posted on May 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has said that the performance of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has justified the support he received from the people during the 2015 election. Jonathan was speaking during the commissioning of the Second Nkpogu Bridge as part of the second year anniversary of Wike’s administration. He said, “Governor Wike has […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

