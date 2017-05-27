Why I have to kill Messi and Ronaldo – Balotelli – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Why I have to kill Messi and Ronaldo – Balotelli
Mario Balotelli has joked that he would need to kill Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, if he must realize his ambition of winning the Ballon d'Or prize. The award has now been shared by Messi and Ronaldo in each of the last nine years. Balotelli
