Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why I reconciled with Tinubu – Obanikoro

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, has opened up on why he mended fences with former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Obanikoro said contrary to the media speculations, he was yet to pitch his tent with the All Progressives Congress, but was planning towards that direction. He told Punch that, “In […]

Why I reconciled with Tinubu – Obanikoro

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.