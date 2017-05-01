Why I refused to declare my assets publicly – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he didn’t declare his asset publicly, because it was not the right thing to do as President. Jonathan made this claim in a book titled ‘Against The Run Of Play’ written by Olusegun Adeniyi. He argued that declaring his assets publicly, could not reduce corruption in the country. “It […]

Why I refused to declare my assets publicly – Jonathan

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

