Why I refused to declare my assets publicly – Jonathan
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he didn’t declare his asset publicly, because it was not the right thing to do as President. Jonathan made this claim in a book titled ‘Against The Run Of Play’ written by Olusegun Adeniyi. He argued that declaring his assets publicly, could not reduce corruption in the country. “It […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
