Why I Stayed With Lanre Gentry Despite Constant Domestic Abuse – Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe who recently dropped her estranged husband’s name, Gentry after the alleged domestic violence case which resulted in her being hospitalized with CT scan showing she suffered a fractured skull has revealed the reason behind her stay in the abusive relationship. The actress who took to her social media page to share…

The post Why I Stayed With Lanre Gentry Despite Constant Domestic Abuse – Mercy Aigbe appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

