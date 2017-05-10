Why I visited Osinbajo – Ex-VP Sambo

Former Vice President Namadi Sambo on Wednesday paid a visit to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and both held private discussions.

Sambo said the visit was a usual familiarisation.

He added that “I have come to visit Mr Vice President and the Acting President as a usual familiarisation visit.

“As you know, former presidents visit Mr President and former vice presidents visit incumbent vice president,’’ he told correspondents after the visit.

Sambo said he was happy to meet his former staffers during the visit and thanked them for according him good reception.

“I am happy to see all of you our old colleagues here and I want to thank you very much for this very good reception.’’

When prompted to disclose what both discussed, he declined, saying it was private.

As Sambo climbed the staircase to approach the office of the Acting President, Osinbajo received him on the corridor and led him inside.

Sambo was Vice President to former President Goodluck Jonathan who handed over power to President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, 2015.

