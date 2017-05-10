Why I Visited Osinbajo – Sambo

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday met with former vice president, Namadi Sambo at the Presidential Villa.

Speaking to State House Correspondents, the former vice president said he came to pay Osinbajo a familiarisation visit pointing out that it’s a usual practice for former vice presidents to visit the incumbent Vice president.

“I have come to pay a visit to Mr. Vice President and Mr. Acting President. It is a usual familiarization visit. As you know, former Presidents visit Mr. President and former Vice Presidents visit the Vice President. I am happy to see all of you, our good friends. I want to thank you very much for this reception, Sambo said.

Today’s visit was the second time the former Vice President will be visiting the Presidential Villa since May 29, 2015.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

