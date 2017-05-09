Pages Navigation Menu

Why I wanted to kill Donald Trump – British man who tried to kill US President

Posted on May 9, 2017

A 21-year-old British man, Michael Sandford who was arrested and jailed after trying to assassinate the president of United States, Donald Trump has revealed on Tuesday that screaming voices in his head instructed him to get a policeman’s gun and kill the President. The 21-year-old, who has a history of mental issues, told The Sun […]

