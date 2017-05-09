Pages Navigation Menu

Why I will never join APC – Orji

Posted on May 9, 2017

Former Governor of Abia State, Theodore Orji, has vowed never to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Orji insists he would rather quit politics than decamp to the party. He stated this during a town hall meeting held at Umuahia North Local Government headquarters. “At no time did I discuss or mention such move […]

