Why I Will Still Call Davido A Motherf*cker – Kaffy Says
Dancer and top notch choreographer, Kaffy stated, that she did not apologize to singer Davido for calling him a motherf*cker for reportedly disrespecting dancers. In a 2016 Instagram rant, Kaffy had decried the shoddy manner dancers are treated after Davido allegedly shunned some dancers at a concert. In a new interview with Punch, the dancer …
The post Why I Will Still Call Davido A Motherf*cker – Kaffy Says appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!