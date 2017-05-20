Why I won’t tell my daughter about her mother’s death – Chibok girl’s father, Pogu

One of the fathers of the recently released Chibok girls, ASP Yama Pogu (retd), has revealed that his wife died one month after their daughter, Magaret, was abducted by Boko Haram. Pogu says he will not tell her about the death of her mother, because she has gone through a lot. The retired police officer […]

Why I won’t tell my daughter about her mother’s death – Chibok girl’s father, Pogu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

