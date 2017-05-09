Why I Would Never Leave PDP – Theodor Orji

The former governor of Abia state, Theodor Orji has vowed never to join other politicians in cross carpeting to the All Progressive Congress, APC. The former state governor now Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly while speaking during a town hall meeting held at Umuahia North Local Government headquarters over the…

The post Why I Would Never Leave PDP – Theodor Orji appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

