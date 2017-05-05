Why I’m bowing out after 20 years of presenting ‘Ínside Out’ – Agatha Amata

INSIDE Out with Agatha”, Nigeria’s longest running independent television talk show has announced plans to celebrate its 20th anniversary starting with a TV reality show called ‘The Search’. This was announced at a media parley held at the Rave TV office in Lagos last week.

Activities to mark the anniversary, according Agatha include a seven-week TV reality show called ‘The Search’, a press conference, and an anniversary dinner to wrap up the programme of events.

Call for audition ended yesterday, while the audition proper is scheduled for May 22, 2017. “The Search” premiere set to introduce the contestants who will compete to emerge as the host for the show will follow on June 18, 2017.

The event will climax with Agatha Amata farewell recording as host of “Inside-out with Agatha” themed “Nigeria Beyond Oil: The Future” and an anniversary dinner, both slated for August 4, 2017. Founder and presenter of Inside Out, Agatha disclosed her plans to bow out as presenter of the programme.

Amata said, “It’s to give young people an opportunity to showcase their talents. The purpose of the reality TV show is to call on young Nigerians who are passionate about carrying on with the legacy of the programme.

“I am not concerned if the next person to take the presenter role is either male or female, but the perfect fit should be someone who is passionate about people (in line with the vision of the programme: Touching Lives, Changing Society).”

