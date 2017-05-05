Why I’m organising talent show, mega concert –Marc Wilson

The ultimate dream of Nigerian-German pop rave, Marc Wilson, is to live to see the Nigerian entertainment industry compete favourably with the rest of the world. The Abia State-born artiste, who is currently organising a talent show cum mega concerts in Nigeria in this interview shed light on his proposed project.

Why are you so passionate about promoting the Nigerian music industry when you are based in Germany?

I am a German national but I am equally Nigerian by birth. I was opportune to have profited from the music industry in Germany and I feel obliged to give back to my country of birth.

What inspired your talent show and mega concert?

I was in the country for many years before travelling abroad. And since I travelled out, I have been in close touch with happenings down here. So, I am aware that there are lots of unnoticed, less privileged ‘hidden star-artistes’ in the country. Those are tomorrow’s stars that may never shine unless opportunity beams upon them. That is the opportunity that we want to extend to Nigerians through the Mega Talent Show. And the grand finale, which is tagged ‘Mega Concert’ is meant to treat Nigerians to mind-blowing entertainment.

What are the benefits of the show?

The benefits include fun, comic relief, happiness and exposure. But our focus is in the long term merits. On the part of the lucky winner, in addition to the N5 million cash prize and a brand new car, there would be a collabo with three international stars including Daimyo Jackson, AK Swift and a yet to be mentioned raving Nigerian star, plus 20 European tours among others.

Do you intend to make the show an annual exercise?

That is my personal goal and equally the dream of Universialdigital which I represent and on whose platform the show and talent hunt are being organised. It is in our plan to make it an annual exercise if Nigerians buy into the show. It would indeed be great to have the event an annual exercise because it has the potential of creating many jobs.

How can the entertainment industry partner effectively with government?

Entertainment always has a unique ability to bringing people together regardless of political affiliation, religion, sex, tribe or language. Artistes should to a large extent perform middleman function to government by always notifying the government through songs, jokes, movies and other creative works about what the man on the street wants or is saying about the government. That way, those in the corridors of power will always be abreast of the times and that can enhance good governance.

