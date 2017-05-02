Why I’m relocating my ministry to Israel – TB Joshua
Nigerian Prophet T.B. Joshua declared his intention to leave Nigeria and relocate his ministry to the nation of Israel. Speaking at his church service on Sunday 30th April 2017, Joshua disclosed that he had just returned from the ‘Holy Land’ after holding meetings with three prominent Israeli mayors of Jerusalem, Tiberias and the Jordan Valley. […]
