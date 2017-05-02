Why Jonathan lost 2015 election, by Kpodoh, ex-Bayelsa Security Adviser

By Onozure Dania

Former Security Adviser to Bayelsa State Government, Chief Perekeme Kpodoh, yesterday, said that former President Goodluck Jonathan lost the 2015 presidential election because of the retaliation from those he betrayed politically.

Kpodoh, who was reacting to the book, Against the Run of Play, authored by Segun Adeniyi, Chairman of the Editorial Board of ThisDay Newspapers, said that though the book was full of contentious claims and finger pointing by the former president, “He should know that those he betrayed waited for him during the presidential election to have their pound of flesh. The loss at the poll was self-inflicted.”

Kpodoh, who was the Interim Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State, said that the former president betrayed the people of the Niger Delta by refusing to change their status with roads and other infrastructure.

Kpodoh argued that the people of the North East voted against the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the former president because they felt betrayed over the issues of the Chibok girls and the partial state of emergency invoked by the former administration.

“Jonathan’s Presidency never wanted the people of the North East to vote. But they shocked him by coming out en masse to vote despite threats by Boko Haram.”

On the reported claim by the former president that President Muhammadu Buhari succeeded against Boko Haram because he is from the North , Kpodoh said the claim was a defeatist argument, noting, “Buhari won against Boko Haram because he is committed to the nation’s unity. Jonathan lost against Boko Haram because he lost the trust of the North East on the abduction of the Chibok girls.

“When the Chibok girls were kidnapped, the Jonathan’s Presidency had doubt. If they had moved quickly, they would have saved the Chibok girls. “

