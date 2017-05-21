Why May 29 this year does not call for celebration, by Archbishop Ojo

Archbishop Joseph Ojo, founder and senior pastor of Calvary Kingdom Church (CKC), Lagos, was also instrumental in planting the Lagos-West Zonal Headquarters of the Church of God Mission, International (CGMI), Okokomaiko, Lagos. In this interview with SEYI JOHN SALAU, the cleric explains, among other issues, why Nigerians have no business with the celebration on May 29 this year. Excerpts:

We understand CAN is structured in blocs but within the blocs there seem to be dissenting voices on issues; why is it so?

The reason why it is so is that every issue in life, people have different views about it: there is nothing you can do about that. Even in a family where you have people raised in a nuclear family made up of the father, mother, five/six children, definitely there will be divergent views on the some issues, but it does not mean they are no longer family; the same way it is with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), there are five blocs, if there are issues and we do not agree, it does not stop us to be one.

Recently, a Nigerian pastor based in South Africa was in the news for the wrong reason; why do we have people who profess to be men of God, living a life not worthy of their calling, if at all they were called?

The truth of the matter is that it speaks to young people especially journalists, and those that know God; when you read your scripture very well you will discover that we are in the last days, and in the last day’s many false prophets shall arise. Many people who are not called; that call themselves but in the view of the people who do not understand, they call them pastors, prophets but actually they are not; Jesus said by their fruits we shall know them, these are the kinds of fruits that will make you know that although they profess to be pastors and Christians, they are actually not: their belly is their god, that is what the Bible says. Do not condemn people, but it is not possible to accept someone like that as one of us.

Since the present administration came into power, it said a lot of money has been recovered and many Nigerians are skeptical about the way things are being done. What is your view on this and the fight against corruption?

The truth of the matter is this: two years this month this administration came to be, there is nothing significant that we can credit to them. I am not a politician, but I believe it is only those who want to be die-hard party supporters that will say they are trying. Before now, things were fairly easy for Nigerians; am not talking mainly about myself but Nigerians. Before now, a man can fairly feed his family but today it’s worse, now we have many beggars but before now, we had only professional beggars outside, but now we have amateur beggars; many Nigerians have resorted to begging. I have been at home since morning because I decided to rest; I have to put on my generator from one point to the other so that I can have relative comfort, and that is money being wasted. Before this administration came, many power sub-stations were almost nearing completion but today they have killed everything, and I just think they have not met the expectations of Nigerians either those who voted for them or those that did not vote; that is the truth of the matter. For example, I needed to vote but I went to the polling station and they said my name was not there; many of us could not find our names on their register and they could not do anything to rectify it. Another voting is coming: what kind of government is that that can deny eligible people like me the right to vote. On corruption, they are only witch-hunting, it’s better they are recovering money from different places: they say the president is aware of this, but they are blaming EFCC: they spoke too early, what kind of rubbish is that? Supposing it’s another person that owns the money, they will name the person but because it is they that hid it there, they are finding it difficult to come out rightly and tell us who owns the money. In everything, we will give account to God, the ultimate judge, either they call it Allah or God: they will someday give account to God.

Back to the issue of corruption, earlier in the year a serving senator said when it comes to the fight against corruption; the Federal Government uses insecticide on the people but when it comes to the presidency, it uses deodorant; what is your take on this?

Yes, one is to give a very good scent, the other is to kill. That is the plight of Nigerians and Nigerian politics: that is the truth and one day whatever they are doing now it will not be long another person will come and begin to spray them with insecticide too. But, I do not think that can solve the problem, I also think the health of the president has not helped him; he would have been able to be the best person to handle some of these challenges but the health challenge he has given room for these people at the presidency to capitalise on the opportunity to do what the president himself would not have done.

On the issue of Mr. President’s health, do you think the people around him are managing the health issue well?

I have not been there and do not think it will be fair for me to make a categorical statement about his health issue. The only thing I can say are things I read about in the newspapers, hear and watch on TV, and social media. I cannot take a stand on what I don’t particularly know about but I am told there are some cabal within the presidency, I do not know whether it’s true, but if it is true, they had better changed to be very humane because everything that is happening if it does not have human face it will not be good for them, because they will regret when they leave that place. They will know and feel the opportunity they had but never utilized, I have not been to the presidency but the truth of the matter is if what they are saying about them is true; they had better repent.

Finally, in a few weeks from now this administration will be celebrating its second year in office, how would you rate the performance of the Buhari-led APC government?

They should learn from Kenya; Kenya’s president canceled their national day celebration because some people died of meningitis. We are not even talking about national day celebration, we are talking about two years of an administration, two years of in-effectiveness, two years of indolence, two years of hunger, two years of death, two years of herdsmen killing people all over the country, if they should share anything, God will hold them responsible; they should better forget about any celebration at a time like this: they should not celebrate anything. Celebrate what? Celebrate hunger, celebrate fuel increment, they met fuel at N98, now it’s N145, diesel N195, they should not celebrate anything but rather learn from Kenya.

