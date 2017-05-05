Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why More Celebrity Marriages Are Crashing – Veteran Actress, Joke Silva

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Veteran Nigerian actress, Joke Silva has addressed the issue of increasing divorce rates in Nigeria, especially in the entertainment industry. The veteran actress who has been married for over three decades voiced her opinion on the increasing nature of celebrity breakups. She said: “It is because the younger generation are very popular because of social…

The post Why More Celebrity Marriages Are Crashing – Veteran Actress, Joke Silva appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.