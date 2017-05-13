Why Mourinho sold me from Chelsea – David Luiz opens up – Daily Post Nigeria
Why Mourinho sold me from Chelsea – David Luiz opens up
David Luiz has revealed that Jose Mourinho sold him to Paris Saint-Germain during his first stint at Chelsea, because he was too “optimistic”. The Brazilian defender returned to Stamford Bridge last summer and on Friday night won the Premier League …
Mourinho sold David Luiz for being too 'optimistic'
Chelsea defender David Luiz is the joy from Brazil
