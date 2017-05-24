Why my relationship with Tinubu fell apart – Obanikoro

Former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, has revealed that he fell out with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, because he could not balance personal relationships with political disagreements. He has made peace with Tinubu, following the intervention of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu and other prominent […]

Why my relationship with Tinubu fell apart – Obanikoro

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

