Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why NASS budget was increased to N125bn – Hon Tarkighir

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A MEMBER of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Hon. has explained why the National Assembly budget was increased from N115bn in 2016 budget to N125bn in the 2017 budget. The National Assembly, had on Thursday, passed the 2017 Appropriation Bill which was presented by President Muhammadu Buhari on December 14, 2016. In the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.