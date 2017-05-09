Why National Assembly is delaying passage of 2017 budget – Faleke

A member of the House of Representatives from Kogi State, James Faleke has disclosed that the 2017 budget is ready but that its passage is being delayed to avoid padding. Faleke made the disclosure while addressing reporters at the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Secretariat in Abuja after meeting with the party’s stakeholders from Kogi. […]

