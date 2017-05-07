Why Nigeria should have allowed Igbos go their way – General Akinrinade

A former Chief of Defence Staff in the second republic, General Ipoola Alani Akinrinade has said that the Igbo people of the Southeastern Nigeria should have been allowed to secede. Akinrinade also noted that it was now very difficult to keep Nigeria together, stressing that the ideals that people had to keep Nigeria in one […]

Why Nigeria should have allowed Igbos go their way – General Akinrinade

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

