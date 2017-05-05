Why Nigerian medical doctors are leaving in mass to oversee
The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has claimed that no fewer than 15,000 medical doctors in the country have left for overseas in search of greener pastures. The body said that, “over 15,000 doctors have traveled out of Nigeria to developed countries where they are now practicing medicine.” NMA President, Dr. Mike Ogirima, said that between […]
