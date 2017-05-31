Why Nigerian military is winning war against insurgency – Global Amnesty Watch

Global Amnesty Watch has revealed why the Nigerian military has been able to sustain its victory over insurgency. The UK-based organisation also revealed that from its findings, the military operation in the northeast had successfully liberated the towns and villages that came under the control of insurgents. According to GAW, the military achieved all these […]

Why Nigerian military is winning war against insurgency – Global Amnesty Watch

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

