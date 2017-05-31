Why Nigeria’s foreign image is getting worse – Ambassador Sunday Akpan

Former Nigerian Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea, Benjamin Sunday Akpan, has blamed Nigeria’s worsening foreign image on the inappropriate way citizens use social media to publish crimes and misdemeanours committed by other Nigerians. He stated this in an exclusive chat with DAILY POST in Abuja. According to him, most Nigerians did not understand that using the […]

Why Nigeria’s foreign image is getting worse – Ambassador Sunday Akpan

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

