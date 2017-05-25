Why Nigeria’s power need is peculiar, by lawyer – The Nation Newspaper
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Why Nigeria's power need is peculiar, by lawyer
The Nation Newspaper
Legal adviser to the Federal Government's Advisory Power Team (APT) Mr Dapo Akinosun, has called for a homegrown solution to Africa's energy problems and needs. Using Nigeria as a case study, Akinosun said despite its huge challenges, Africa's energy …
'Nigeria Needs Nuclear Energy to Boost Economy'
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!