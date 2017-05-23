Why no state governor can compete with Wike – David Mark

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, on Tuesday declared that no state governor can compete with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. Speaking during the commissioning of Brick House and the chapel at government house, Port Harcourt, Mark said both projects were testimonies to his declaration. The former Senate President also used the […]

Why no state governor can compete with Wike – David Mark

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

