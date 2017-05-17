Why Obanikoro visited Tinubu
Former Minister of Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, on Sunday paid a visit to the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos. Obanikoro, who has not seen eye-to-eye with Tinubu since 2006, joined a delegation to present the staff of Eyo (a masquerade) to the former Governor of Lagos State. […]
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!