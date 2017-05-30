Pages Navigation Menu

Sports Minister, Dalung, Laments Ill Care for Journalists – THISDAY Newspapers

Sports Minister, Dalung, Laments Ill Care for Journalists
The Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, on Tuesday lamented lack of care for the well being of Nigerian journalists and likened their conditions to those of wheel barrows. Dalung, who made this lamentation when he paid a condolence visit to State House …
Minister wants better treatment for journalistsThe News
Why objective journalists 're not appreciated in Nigeria – MinisterVanguard
Nigeria has no reward for journalists-MinisterDaily Trust

