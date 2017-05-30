Why objective journalists ‘re not appreciated in Nigeria – Minister

*seeks better rewards for them

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA- Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Barrister Solomon Dalung Tuesday said the country had not accorded Nigerian Journalists their rightful place in the nation’s democratic practice, saying that they have been neglected.

He also said that many Nigerians are usually turned off by objective reports of most Journalists as they feel repulsive, hearing the truth.

To this end, the Minister said that Journalists build a lot of enmity in the line of duty.

Dalung spoke to State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja while paying tributes to Chukwuma Onuekwusi, the State House correspondents for Channels Television who died last week.

Evolving what he called a Wheel-Barrow theory, the Minister said that Nigerian Journalists have been ignored after fighting for the restoration of democracy.

He advocated for a good reward system for the members of the fourth estate of the realm.

He said: “Yes, it has been my sentiment too and you are not too far from being very accurate. Looking at the role journalists play even in entrenching this democracy, I don’t think and believe that they had actually been accommodated within the structure with which they sought to build. I believe that the absence of journalists in the present democratic experiment is also one of the major factors with which we have not appreciated them much.

“Anybody who participated in the struggle for democracy in this country would know the role journalists play. Many lost their lives in the struggle but unfortunately, when democracy finally came, what has actually become of journalism is the wheelbarrow Theory.

“The wheelbarrow is a very important tool that has no garage. It is kept in the sun and under the rain but when there is the need for you to convey any bag of either garri or rice, you rush, you dust it and use it and return it to where you keep it.

“It is unfortunate. We need to begin to appreciate contributions in this country before we will take our bearing properly. Our reward system is fundamentally faulty.

“So what is left of journalism is well, you build a lot of enmity in terms of trying to file reports because for you to be objective and report events, you are going to build also a profile of enmity in a country where people do not appreciate being truthful. At the end of the day, when you phased out as Chukwuma has done, you are only now left with story telling.

“The State chapel here and the Nigerian Union of Journalists will now be left as the final constituency to be responsible for him, his family and his little kids and how long can they go?

“So, I am of the opinion that we must look at our laws and entrench a very solid reward system to guarantee contributions of key actors like journalists.”

In his tribute, Dalung who said he had been away, described late Onuekwusi as a gentleman.

“Well, I have been on medical vacation, I just returned. I am here to pay a condolence to the State House Chapter over the sudden exit of a very great man, gentle man, a friend, somebody who personally I appreciated so much, Chukwuma Onuebgusi.

“The news came to me as a devastating blow because hitherto he never exhibited signs or symptoms of sickness.

“So, I couldn’t comprehend actually what could have been the circumstances that led to his demise. I was even imagining it could have been accident. But indeed, it wasn’t. It is a great loss not only to the State House Chapel but to Nigeria in general. We have lost a rear gem and I believe that the vacuum his exit created might not be occupied too easily.

“It is my sincere and honest prayers that the Lord God, the custodian of human destiny and source will grant him paradise. May his soul rest in perfect peace”, he said.

