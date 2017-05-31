Pages Navigation Menu

Why Osinbajo is yet to assent to 2017 budget – Presidency

Posted on May 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Presidency has explained why Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo is yet to assent to the passed 2017 Appropriation Bill. It explained that consultations for the signing of the document were still on-going. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Maters, Senate, Senator Ita Enang, “Further to several enquiries regarding action on the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

