Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Rivers CJ freed 89 inmates – Vanguard

Posted on May 13, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Why Rivers CJ freed 89 inmates
Vanguard
The Chief Justice of Rivers State, Justice Adamma Iyayi-Lamikanra has freed over 85 inmates of the Maximum Security Prisons, Port Harcourt as part of the activities marking the Golden Jubilee celebration of the state. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING.
As Wike Rolls Out Drums for Rivers @ 50THISDAY Newspapers
We celebrated the creation of Rivers State in exile and bushes…The Nation Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.