Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Rivers is yet to recover $43m found in Ikoyi – Wike

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has explained why the state is yet to recover the $43m recently discovered by the anti graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, from a building in Ikoyi, ‎Lagos. Wike said he was currently working with some lawyers to make sure the money was recovered. The governor had […]

Why Rivers is yet to recover $43m found in Ikoyi – Wike

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.