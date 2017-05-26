Why Rivers is yet to recover $43m found in Ikoyi – Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has explained why the state is yet to recover the $43m recently discovered by the anti graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, from a building in Ikoyi, ‎Lagos. Wike said he was currently working with some lawyers to make sure the money was recovered. The governor had […]

Why Rivers is yet to recover $43m found in Ikoyi – Wike

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

