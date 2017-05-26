Why some UTME candidates won’t get their results — Oloyede – Vanguard
Why some UTME candidates won't get their results — Oloyede
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, yesterday, vowed not to release results of candidates identified in footages of Close Circuit Television, CCTV, to have indulged in unwholesome practices during the just-concluded Unified Tertiary …
Anambra leads in common entrance exam
UTME 2017: Why we withheld 300 results -JAMB
