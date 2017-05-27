Why Sterling Bank supported Evander Holyfield/Tinubu fight

Sterling Bank Plc has said it supported the star boxing match between Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Evander Holyfield, former World Heavy Boxing Champion, because it is a bank that cares and promotes culture.

Mr. Henry Bassey, Chief Marketing Officer, Brand Management & Communications Group of the bank, stated this at Rhumbles in Lagos organised by Afinju Concept International Entertainment (ACI), to celebrate the two leading champions in their own right, as part of activities lined up for the celebration of Lagos @50 over the weekend.

According to Mr. Bassey, Sterling Bank as a bank that cares with the primary purpose of enriching lives is constantly focusing on meeting its customers’ needs with its new “Your One-Customer Bank Campaign”, which recognises the need to solve specific problems in the life of its customers by delivering bespoke services.

He said the bank also, “acknowledges that entertainment plays a part in helping its target audience lead a fulfilled life and will continue to connect with them through their passion points.”

The Chief Marketing Officer, highlighted other fresh perspectives that Sterling Bank is bringing to its customers in the form of exciting, youthful and award winning products. The banks USSD solution *822# is simply magical, while the recently upgraded Sterling Mobile App delivers a cool engaging experience.

He stated that Sterling’s involvement was beyond mere entertainment as Evander Holyfield’s REAL DEAL organization has a focus on youth empowerment, which is in line with the bank’s focus on the youth market. He also highlighted how the Bank’s Made in Nigeria campaign tied into the emergence of Nigerian talents who have over the years become a dominant force on the global boxing stage.

In a keynote address, Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, commended Holyfield, the only living boxing legend, and his wife, for coming to grace the celebration of Lagos@50

Ambode said as part of the partnership, Holyfield has donated sporting equipment worth $3 million to the state and had also agreed that the next international boxing bout would be held in Lagos.

Also speaking, Holyfield said, “If you want to be a world champion, we will give you the baton.”

The post Why Sterling Bank supported Evander Holyfield/Tinubu fight appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

