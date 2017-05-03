Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why the better side would win Benue council polls

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

ONCE again, the electorate in Benue State will have the luxury of casting their votes in June 3, 2017 to elect chairmen and councilors in the 23 local government councils in the state. As usual, those endowed with extrasensory perception are already telling those of us who are not so lucky to perceive political outcomes […]

The post Why the better side would win Benue council polls appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.