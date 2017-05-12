Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why the current food prices crisis is man made – The Standard

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Standard

Why the current food prices crisis is man made
The Standard
The high cost of staple foods – maize flour, milk, potatoes and most green vegetables – has hit family budgets hard in the past few months, particularly low income families who already spend half or more of their income on food. Data from the Kenya
Food prices dominate online conversation in KenyaDaily Nation
More sugar imports to ease rising breakfast costThe Star, Kenya
Kenyans suspect foul play after maize arrived from Mexico within THREE DAYSTUKO.CO.KE

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.