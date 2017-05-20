Why The North Wants To Break Up From Nigeria – Prof Ango Abdullahi

Prof Ango Abdullahi -spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum, a think-tank for the 19 Northern states, has revealed reasons why the North wants to break up from Nigeria.

In an interview with Sunday Sun, Ango, a politician, professor of Agronomy, one-time Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University who attended four constitutional conferences in Nigeria threw a challenge to those who think that the North is afraid of Nigeria’s disintegration into more basic constituents.

He further reacted to why the North is ready for dissolution, speaking on the indices, he said: “The biggest indices other Nigerians do not want Nigeria; so I don’t see why the North should insist on having Nigeria. That is the biggest index I have. And this is on the basis of the recent statements.

The Nigerian elite are the ones undermining the existence of the country and as long as they remain in the fore-front as elite and politicians, so long as we are going to have problems, so long will Nigeria not have the rapid development that we had hoped to when we got independence in 1960.”

He noted that there are statements hinting strongly at the dissolution. He said: “The Nwabuezes of this world. We sat with him a number of times, we argued, he is vehemently anti-North, anti-Hausa/Fulani. I spoke to him and he cannot deny this.”

Speaking on restructuring, he said: “Which restructuring? What restructuring do you want? Initially, there was a bloc country broken into regions.

The regions were broken into states and today, there are 774 local governments, mainly in pursuance of so-called grassroots participation in government. What else is there?

The only thing that we have not had…we had constitutional conferences so many of them. We had all these creation of states, which we were not able to do as civilians and we only waited for the military to come and do them and still people are saying that they are not satisfied with the structure as it is in Nigeria.”

