Why Tsvangirai, Mujuru anti-Mugabe pact is in jeopardy – The Zimbabwe Standard
|
The Zimbabwe Standard
|
Why Tsvangirai, Mujuru anti-Mugabe pact is in jeopardy
The Zimbabwe Standard
The tussle for the control of the yet-to-be-formed coalition of opposition parties pitting former vice-president Joice Mujuru and MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai could torpedo efforts to put together a united front against President Robert Mugabe in …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!