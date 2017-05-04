Why We Are Building Federal Courts In Rivers -Wike

Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, has explained that his administration is investing in federal judiciary infrastructure because the federal government has abandoned her responsibilities to the people of the state.

He stated that his administration was compelled to make necessary investments in courts under the federal government because they were left to rot.

Wike spoke yesterday when the National Association of Rivers State Students (NANS) from the Nigerian Law School paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Port Harcourt

The governor said, “After Lagos State, the next state with the highest number of litigations is Rivers State. Yet the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt was dilapidated, the National Industrial Court was non existent and the Court of Appeal has been in a sorry state.

“To ensure that our people have access to justice, we resolved to construct a new Federal High Court complex with six modern courtrooms and state of the art facilities. That complex will be commissioned in May.

“We have proposed the demolition of the existing old Federal High Court, so that we can build a new complex with more courtrooms “.

He stated that his administration is constructing the National Industrial Court complex in Port Harcourt, as part of measures to ensure that litigants no longer travel to Yenagoa for their cases.

Wike said, ” The Court of Appeal building in Port Harcourt is undergoing total rehabilitation to ensure that it accommodates more litigants.”

The governor, who assured that his administration will continue to deliver on quality projects, good governance and enhance the standard of living of the people, noted that his administration will also promote the welfare of students in the state.

Earlier, Publicity Secretary of the National Association of Rivers State Students (NANS) from the Nigerian Law School, Miss Akubueze Okocha lauded Wike for his outstanding achievements in the development of infrastructure in the law sector.

Okocha urged the governor to maintain the tempo of projects delivery across the state.

