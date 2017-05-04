Pages Navigation Menu

Why We Are Building Federal Courts In Rivers -Wike

Posted on May 4, 2017

Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, has explained that his administration  is investing  in federal judiciary infrastructure because the federal government has abandoned her responsibilities to the people of the state.

He stated that his administration was compelled to make necessary investments in courts under the federal government because they were left to rot.

Wike spoke yesterday when the National Association of Rivers State Students (NANS) from the Nigerian Law School paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Port Harcourt

The governor said, “After Lagos State, the next state with the  highest number of litigations is Rivers State. Yet the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt was dilapidated, the National Industrial Court was non existent and the Court of Appeal has been in a sorry state.

“To ensure that our people have access to justice, we resolved to construct  a new Federal High Court  complex with six modern courtrooms and state of the art facilities. That complex will be commissioned  in May.

“We have proposed the demolition of the  existing  old Federal High Court, so that we can build a new complex  with  more courtrooms “.

He stated that his administration  is constructing the National Industrial Court complex in Port Harcourt, as part of measures to ensure that litigants  no longer travel to Yenagoa for their cases.

Wike said, ” The Court of Appeal  building in Port Harcourt  is undergoing total rehabilitation to ensure that it accommodates more litigants.”

The governor, who assured that his administration will continue  to deliver on quality projects, good governance and enhance the standard of living of the people, noted that his administration  will also promote the welfare of students in the state.

Earlier, Publicity  Secretary of the National Association of Rivers State Students (NANS) from the Nigerian Law School, Miss Akubueze Okocha lauded Wike for his outstanding achievements in the development of infrastructure in the law sector.

Okocha urged the governor to maintain the tempo of projects delivery across the state.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

