Why we are probing Fayemi – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has given reasons his government is probing the financial transactions by the administration of his predecessor, Dr Kayode Fayemi. Fayose said apart from the N25 billion bond Fayemi took from the Capital Market, the administration also took N31bilion commercial loans which the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) now wants […]

