Why we established unit in Buhari’s home – Army

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Nigerian Army has explained that its decision to establish a unit in Daura, hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari, was in fulfilment of implementation of the Nigerian Army approved Order of Battle 2016 (ORBAT 2016) by the Army Council.

Also, it said the development was to further enhance security in parts of its area of responsibility in 1 Division.

Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, who released a statement to this effect, in Abuja, said the unit was named Fort Muhammadu Buhari Forward Operation Base, after President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the statement, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai, commissioned the unit yesterday, Friday.

The statement read in full: “To further enhance security in parts of 1 Division Nigerian Army’s area of responsibility, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai,has commissioned FORT MUHAMMADU BUHARI FORWARD OPERATION BASE, Daura, Katsina State which was named after President Muhammadu Buhari.

The establishment of the new unit was part of the implementation of the the Nigerian Army approved Order of Battle 2016 (ORBAT 2016) by the Army Council.

“Prior to that, he was at the Palace of His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Umar Faruk Umar, the Emir of Daura for a courtesy call.”

