Why we established unit in Buhari’s home – Army

Posted on May 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Joseph Erunke
ABUJA-THE Nigerian Army has explained that its decision to establish a unit in Daura, hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari, was in fulfilment of implementation of the Nigerian Army approved Order of Battle 2016 (ORBAT 2016) by the Army Council.

President Muhammadu Buhari being congratulated by the the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonishakin while the Defence Minister, Alhaji Dan Ali (2l); Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ekwe (r) looked on during a brief colourful Special 74th Birthday Parade to honour the President at the forecourts of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida

Also, it said the development was to further enhance security in parts of its area of responsibility in 1 Division.

Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, who released a statement to this effect, in Abuja, said the unit was named Fort Muhammadu Buhari Forward Operation Base, after President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the statement, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai, commissioned the unit yesterday, Friday.

The statement explained that “the establishment of the new unit was part of the implementation of the the Nigerian Army approved Order of Battle 2016 (ORBAT 2016) by the Army Council.”

The statement read in full: “To further enhance security in parts of 1 Division Nigerian Army’s area of responsibility, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai,has commissioned FORT MUHAMMADU BUHARI FORWARD OPERATION BASE, Daura, Katsina State which was named after President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Prior to that, he was at the Palace of His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Umar Faruk Umar, the Emir of Daura for a courtesy call.”

