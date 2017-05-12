Why we exposed corrupt VCs – SSANU

The whistleblowing which led to the indictment of two university vice chancellors for fraud was not done for financial gains, the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), has said. SSANU National President, Samson Ugwoke, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that its members exposed the fraud in the institutions to restore […]

Why we exposed corrupt VCs – SSANU

