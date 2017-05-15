Why we must return sanity to Benin – Obaseki

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—BENIN City, the Edo State capital, is wearing a new look due to the enforcement of strict sanitation and traffic laws within the popular Ring Road and its environs.

The state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, had warned traders and landlords on Lagos Street and other adjoining streets around the Ring Road, to either stop street trading, obstruction of traffic and dumping of refuse in gutters or face the wrath of the law.

The state government has perfected plans to build bus terminals and markets in the city to put a stop to what the governor described as the madness on Ring Road. Since the enforcement commenced, Lagos Street and other streets around the area that had been impassable in the past 10 years have been cleared to the delight of many in the state.

Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, who is coordinating the clean up exercise, said the state government was determined to bring sanity to the ancient city.

According to him, “You will recall that about a month ago we had a stakeholders meeting to which we invited landlords, traders and residents of the streets around the Kingsquare, Lagos Street, Ebo Street, Tebite, Ugbague and the rest and we all resolved that we cannot continue business as usual, that there was need to clean up the city centre.”

“In doing that we also agreed that the existing markets have enough spaces for our traders and the governor carried out and inspection tour of Oba market and he saw that for himself. Half of the shops in Oba market are unoccupied, in fact the whole of Uwa market is empty. So we resolved to clear the streets, all trading on the walk ways are prohibited. We will not allow it. Our roads must become passable again, traffic must flow in ring road. People have a right to trade in their homes but they have no right to block the roads and obstruct traffic,” he added.

