Why we restricted cameramen in Senate ─ Saraki
President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has explained why cameramen were restricted from gaining entry into the Senate chamber to cover proceedings. He cited security reason. According to Punch the Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, said the Senate, and the National Assembly by extension, had nothing […]
The post Why we restricted cameramen in Senate ─ Saraki appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!